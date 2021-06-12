Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano has already defined the three reinforcements for the Olympic Games

Jaime Lozano, coach of the Mexican Under 23 Team that will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, assured that he has already defined the three reinforcements that will lead to the Olympic tournament this summer.

At a press conference after Mexico’s victory over Australia 3-2, Lozano indicated that he had already reached an agreement with Gerardo Martino to see which players will go to Tokyo as reinforcements of the Mexican National Team Under 23, although at the moment he does not want to reveal the names .

“Gerardo Martino and I have already made a decision for the three reinforcements in Tokyo. I will not say them today, because I want to speak with them first,” declared ‘Jimmy’ Lozano.

“I can tell you that there is already a defined base in this team, but you always try to put the players in a better moment. It is day by day and it can always change,” he added about the construction of the team.

Finally, he assured that after the end of the European tour, he will have a very complicated task to choose the final list for the Tokyo Olympics, since they are all good players and contribute.

“After this tour in Marbella, it will be very difficult to choose the final roster for Tokyo. There are many players in great moment,” he added.

