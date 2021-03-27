Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano doubts the ownership of José Juan Macías

The Pre-Olympic Selection will play its ticket tomorrow to Tokyo 2020, before the Canadian National Team. The players and the technical director know that they are wide favorites to win the match and reach the final; however, they do not want to trust themselves.

At a press conference, the coach Jaime lozano did not reveal which will be the eleven players who will jump to the field of play, but left in doubt J’s participationose Juan Macías as holder.

“Let’s wait, we have several players who are having a good time.”

Regarding the screams that have caused FIFA to open an investigation, Jaime Lozano asked the fans to call the stadium, not to shout anything when the rival goalkeeper takes a goal kick, as it could harm the National Team.

“We are very excited and very happy to have the tournament at home. Invite people to support, but not to shout because it would harm us “