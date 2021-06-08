Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano assures that Diego Lainez will be an option for the Tri Olímpico

The Mexican National Team equaled their counterpart from Saudi Arabia in the second preparation match, on the European tour ahead of their participation in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games in the summer.

In a press video conference at the end of the game, the coach Jaime lozano He confessed that there are high chances that midfielder Diego Lainez will be taken as one of the three reinforcements on the final list.

“As far as I was, with Diego Lainez there should be no problem so that he could be an option for Tokyo,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist affirmed that in the coming weeks there will be a talk with Gerardo Torrado Y Gerardo Martino to fine-tune the players that will be taken into account for the Mexican National Team in the Olympic tournament.

“I will have a meeting with Gerardo Torrado and Gerardo Martino to define the list of the Olympic Games,” he declared.

