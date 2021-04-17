Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano and his coaching staff were vaccinated for the Olympic Games

The Tokyo Olympics are getting closer and closer and the Mexican Under-23 Team is preparing to travel to Japan in the coming weeks, so Jaime Lozano and his coaching staff have already started the vaccination process.

According to information from Mediotiempo, both “Jimmy” Lozano, as its coaching staff, props and masseurs attended the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR) to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Now, they will wait a couple of days to go again to receive the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, and now they will be ready to travel to Tokyo in search of the gold medal.

Mexico will share hype for the Olympic Games with Spain

Germany

Honduras Next Wednesday in Zurich it will be known the rivals of the team led by Jaime Lozano – Jorge Lara Paredes (@JorgeLaraP) April 16, 2021

In addition to this, the coaching staff must have the list of the 18 players who will make the trip to the Olympic Games, since the entire Mexican delegation must be vaccinated to be able to be at the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

