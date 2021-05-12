Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano already “negotiates” with Martino the reinforcements of the Tri Olímpico

Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano, technical director of the Mexican Under-23 National Team, begins to analyze who will be his three greatest reinforcements for the Tokyo Olympics, on a subject in which he is in constant contact with Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, coach of the Tri major.

In an interview for TUDN, “Jimmy” Lozano commented that they analyze and already “negotiate” with the Senior National Team to determine which players will go to the Olympic team, because, as Martino said a couple of months ago, the team that will go to Tokyo has preference over players.

“There are players with great capacity, who are going through a great moment. Some of them are in Europe, others in the Mexican league and that is precisely what we are talking about and negotiating with Gerardo Martino and Gerardo Torrado “

Lozano commented that they are analyzing line by line where a reinforcement would be needed the most, because they have a fairly solid base and the team could be made stronger with elements of experience.

“We have one or two players per line, in goal, midline, defense and forward. There are one or two names, but you have to know where we would most need these reinforcements “

