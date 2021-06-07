Mexican national team is the ‘most overrated in the world’, says Argentine journalist

The defeat of the Mexican National Team has reached South America, where the controversial Pablo Carroza, overwhelmed the ‘Tri’ with everything, defending his compatriot Gerardo Maritno, who has received some criticism from the media and the fans.

In his social networks, Carroza, who has already questioned Mexican soccer before, called the Mexican National Team as ‘the most overrated team in the world’, in addition, he indicated that if they played in Conmebol, they would not qualify for the World Cup.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

“Mexico has to be grateful that they play the qualifying rounds against Caribbean islands, which miraculously have eleven. If they come to play in South America, they come out last. Poor Tata. He grabbed the most overrated team in the world. He is going to qualify Chavo del Ocho for the World Cup and Don Ramón “.

Those of @futpicante question Martino’s hierarchy for losing a final, but for 100 years his only goal is to play 5 games in a World Cup. Do you really think you are a world power? They are a team on par with Jamaica and Costa Rica. – Pablo Carrozza (@pablocarrozza) June 7, 2021

Read also: Mexican Selection: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

Likewise, the Argentine journalist shot the ESPN program, Futbol Picante, pointing out that they should not question Martino when his only aspiration is to play five games in the World Cup, adding that they are at the level of Jamaica and Costa Rica.

“Those from Futbol Picante question Martino’s hierarchy for losing a final, but 100 years ago his only goal is to play five games in a World Cup. Do you really think you are a powerhouse? They are a team on par with Jamaica and Costa Rica ”