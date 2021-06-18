Mexican national team is punished for homophobic screaming and will play behind closed doors in the qualifying rounds

Last night, various media revealed that the FIFA had sanctioned the Mexican team for the homophobic screams that happened in the last matches, but ESPN revealed that the punishment was for the situation that occurred during the Pre-Olympic in Guadalajara, in addition, an investigation folder was opened for the game against Iceland, according to ESPN.

This punishment has been confirmed a few moments ago, the highest football body, FIFA, carried out its threat and fined the Mexican Soccer Federation with a sum of 1.5 million pesos, in addition, he will have to play the next two games of the tie behind closed doors.

FIFA and the FMF have tried to eradicate the scream in the fans, through campaigns; However, match by match, a sector of the fans who gather in the stadium continue to shout when the rival goalkeeper celebrates. If the screaming continues, the National Team could lose points in the octagonal and in severe punishment, it could be left out of the playoffs, staying out of the Qatar World Cup.

Mexico kicks off the qualifying rounds next September against Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium, I meet that will be behind closed doors. The next home game, against Canada, will be played in the same way.