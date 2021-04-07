Mexican National Team is outside the Top 10 of the FIFA Ranking

The last FIFA date stabbed the Mexican National Team and it is that the Tricolor came out of the first three positions of the FIFA World Ranking after losing to Wales and winning to Costa Rica.

Those led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino They were surpassed by Italy and Denmark, the world champions in 2006 rose from 10th to 7th place above Argentina and Uruguay.

Meanwhile, the Danes who were in the eleventh position took the place of the Italians and the Aztecs fell two places to leave the ‘top 10’. The first six places do not suffer any alteration, although there were changes from place 7 to 14.

In this way, the Mexican team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino returns to the place it occupied in 2019, while the next FIFA World Ranking will be published on May 27, 2021.

WORLD RANKING FIFA 1.- Belgium 2.- France 3.- Brazil 4.- England 5.- Portugal 6.- Spain 7.- Italy 8.- Argentina 9.- Uruguay 10.- Denmark 11.- Mexico 12.- Germany 13.- Switzerland 14.- Croatia 15.- Colombia

