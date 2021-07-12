Mexican national team is looking for a rival to play before their debut in Tokyo

The Olympic Selection he is already preparing for his debut against France, next July 22. The tricolor painting arrived a few days ago at Tokyo hoping to return with a medal.

Although they have had a long preparation, the management and national teams are looking for the last friendly match before their debut, since, New Zealand, who was the rival they would face, would have canceled the match.

According to TUDN, the Mexican National Team is looking for a rival to play on July 16, but given the state of emergency that was issued in Japan due to a Covid outbreak, it seems difficult to achieve it.

At the moment, those led by Jaime Lozano are training in Hiroshima, due to the same Covid situation. It is expected that in the coming days they will make their transfer to the Japanese capital.