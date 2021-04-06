Mexican National Team: Hugo Sánchez sympathizes with Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández broke the silence after his absence in the Mexican team from Gerardo “Tata” Martino, ensuring that there are footballers who have been given more opportunities and he, with a bad season, was marginalized from Tri.

Faced with this situation, the former soccer player of the Mexican National Team and now ESPN commentator, Hugo Sánchez, gave his opinion after the words of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, assuring that he experienced similar situations.

Also read: Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

“He will be hurt, resentful with the treatment he is receiving and well he expresses it and we will have to ask him more specifically if he refers to the coach or if he refers to a manager, because something hidden must be something hidden, we do not know the reality, only he knows … I experienced similar situations and whether you want to or not affect your performance ”. Hugo Sánchez, responded to the possibility that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández had some friction with the strategist of El Tri or with a high command of the Mexican National Team.

“It may be, simply the managers in the National Team use the image of the players a lot and then when a player complains, I am convinced that Javier is one of those who raised his voice in defense of all the players and not only him, some more with hierarchy, because managers do not like that they go and show their chest in defense of others, they believe that no one should demand great things and well those of us who have personality, character and are not afraid of retaliation, because we address the situation for the good of the footballer ”.

“Hopefully the players of the same team, if they were with Javier in a commission to defend, call the bonuses or the exploitation of the image, as I mentioned, which force you to do commercials for the Federation and give you 5,000 pesos and they 5 million are filled and they do not distribute, the issue of commercialization in an equitable way, can generate several frictions there ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content