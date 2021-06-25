Mexican National Team: Hugo Sánchez explodes against Funes Mori, “takes jobs away from Mexicans”

The convocation of Rogelio Funes Mori the Mexican National Team continues to give something to talk about, because now it was none other than Hugo Sánchez who criticized his call to Tri and he assured that he is no better than Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

In statements to ESPN, “The Pentapichichi” He was quite happy that Funes mori has been naturalized, but questioned his call to Mexican team, because he assured that he is not the best forward of the moment and he is taking the place away from a Mexican.

“You have already met the legal requirements to have a Mexican passport, that seems good to me and that all foreigners are welcome. He said: ‘I thank Mexico very much for giving me a job’, but there are many Mexican footballers who do not have work and are giving priority to outsiders “

Hugo Sánchez even declared that it is “another Argentine” who ended up calling him, referring to Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, so it does not seem fair that Funes Mori should be put ahead of Mexicans like Javier Hernández or Carlos Vela.

“He is welcome to live, to have a family. Everyone is welcome as tourists, to live, but at work we have many unemployed Mexicans. If he really is better than a Mexican in his own way, go ahead, but curiously the one who decides if he is better or not is another Argentine. Or are you going to tell me that Javier Hernández or Carlos Vela are no better than Funes Mori? “

