Mexican National Team: How did the forbidden cry that brings problems to Tri originate?

What started out as something classic from the folklore of Mexico In soccer stadiums, today it is a problem that could have severe consequences for the Mexican National Team and the Mexican Soccer Federation, the famous forbidden cry that could leave us without a World Cup.

This originated in the eighties in the city of Monterrey when the fans that gathered at the Children’s American Football matches shouted “Ehhhh…. PUM ”, ten years later the cry was used as a sign of support for the Borregos of the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América is reinforced with Iker Moreno, the ‘Mexican Messi’ for AP21

In 1999 the cry was transferred to football, being the former goalkeeper, Oswaldo Sánchez, who experienced it in an Atlas match at the Jalisco stadium. Three years later, the expression took hold in the pre-Olympic in Guadalajara.

❌ TWO games behind closed doors for homophobic shouting. FIFA punished Mexico with 2 games behind closed doors for the homophobic screaming in the stadiums. The sanctioned matches will be against Jamaica and Canada in the World Cup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/bIAoiByXxJ – Miguel (@_MiguelLugo) June 18, 2021

Since then it has remained in force in the stands and during the period from 2015 to 2019 the FMF has received a total of 14 sanctions based on article 67 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

However, after everything that happened, neither the Mexican Soccer Federation nor FIFA have been able to eradicate the discriminatory cry in the stands, leaving in the air sanctions that could go as far as the expulsion of the Mexican team from the World Cup.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content