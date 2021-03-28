Mexican National Team: Hirving Lozano, the most ‘punished’ player vs Wales

The Mexican National Team lost 1-0 against its similar Welsh in the friendly match corresponding to the FIFA Date of March on the field of the Cardiff City Stadium, where Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino had to play without a nominal ‘9’ after the injuries of Henry Martín and Alan Pulido, therefore that Hirving Lozano had to occupy that position on the court.

The ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Napoli forward, was one of the most criticized players during and after the match between Mexico and Wales, since they considered that the team lacked a player who held the ball more and was in the shooting zone.

Also read: Club América vs Rayados: Lineups of the Liga MX friendly match

However, despite the few goal situations that were presented to ‘Chucky’ Lozano, he was the footballer who received the most lack in the game and also was the one who won the most duels in the match, having 9 out of 9.

Hirving Lozano was the player who won the most duels [9/9] and more fouls received [6] among all the players of Mexico – Wales. Effort. pic.twitter.com/1yebXzIFs5 – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) March 28, 2021

“Hirving Lozano was the player who won the most duels [9/9] and more fouls received [6] among all the players of Mexico – Wales. ”, published the portal.

Without the reference of a nine pinned, the trident made up of Hirving Lozano, Orbelín Pineda and Jesús Manuel Corona, failed to curdle any of the few opportunities that they generated at the front, since they could not compete one-on-one against the physique of the Welsh.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content