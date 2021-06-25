Mexican National Team: Hirving Lozano launches a proposal to the fans to eradicate the forbidden cry

The Mexican National Team continues with its preparation training in the city of Los Angeles, California, for the friendly matches against the national teams. Panama Y Nigeria prior to their participation in the 2021 Gold Cup.

In an interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the winger Hirving Lozano advised the fans of El Tri to modify the forbidden cry that they emit in the stadium for an ovation towards the national team.

“I say you could shout: EEEEH MEXICO!” He said.

In addition, the offensive of the Napoli affirmed that the public must understand the current situation in society and be able to prevent the Mexican National Team from being harmed by the sanctions imposed by the FIFA.

“When the fans start shouting it is already disappointing. Everyone realizes it and it’s sad. The most worrying thing is that they take the rhythm of the game away. Now the homophobic scream already looks bad to the world. We have to evolve and respect everyone. The main thing is that they do not punish us. The truth is something strong because FIFA is imposing very severe punishments. Of course it affects us and also the fans, “he said.

