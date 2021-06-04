Mexican National Team: Hirving Lozano complains about the “rain of kicks” and explodes against the referee

The forward of the Napoli, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano he complained about the constant fouls he received before Costa Rica, so he blew up the referee and made it clear that the game against the United States will be quite complicated.

“From what I saw, Costa Rica did not show so much, it played far back on their court, so we planned it, so we thought they were going to play, and we always made a touch, the teacher asked us and thank God we won it,” he commented in a talk with TUDN after Mexico’s victory over Costa Rica.

“Yes (it is exasperating to receive so many fouls) because the referee does nothing, he had to get yellow so they would calm down and let us play, I think the referee made a mistake there.”

Hirving Lozano was about to make the first goal of the night after receiving a pass from Herrera with his back to the goal and tried to finish off with a scissors.

Chucky assured that it will be a difficult final against the United States, who go with all their European figures, although they barely beat Honduras in the last minutes of the match in the other semifinal.

“The truth is that it is going to be a very competitive final with a high rhythm, we are going to work in the best way,” Chucky Lozano closed.

