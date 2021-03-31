Mexican National Team: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano reveals that he “suffered” playing as 9

The Mexican National Team ended its activity in this FIFA date, with a victory over Costa Rica and a loss to Welsh, duels in which El Tri had to play without a nominal “9” due to the losses of Alan Pulido and Herny Martin.

In an interview for TUDN, Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, who had to play as a center forward against Welsh, revealed that this meeting “suffered” a lot because it is not his natural position, although he had to comply with what was indicated by the “Tata” Martino.

“It’s difficult because I’m not used to playing there, right now because of the injured I had to do it and I tried to do it in the best way and thank God the team’s performance was good”

Regarding the victory suffered against Costa Rica, where he scored the winning goal, Lozano pointed out that they improved considerably with respect to the duel against Wales because they adhered to the plan that Martino proposed.

“The most important thing is that we did what the teacher told us, we played a great game and we did the work we should do and that is the most important because the performance was good”

