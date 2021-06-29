Mexican National Team: Héctor Moreno will play with the Olympic team vs Panama

Héctor Moreno, defender of the Rayados del Monterrey, will be included in the call for the game for the friendly duel of the Mexican National Team against the Panama National Team, next Wednesday, June 30, which will serve as preparation for the Under-23 team of face to Olympic Games.

According to information from Omar Villarreal, a reporter for TV Azteca, the call for Brown for this meeting does not mean that it will be one of the reinforcements for Tokyo 2020, as it is only about complying with the arrangement with SUM (Soccer United Marketing).

“Héctor Moreno will play for the Olympic National Team in Wednesday’s game against Panama in Nashville. EYE. NOT THAT I WILL BE AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES. He will only be in this game and he returns to Los Angeles for Saturday’s game against Nigeria and then the Gold Cup “

The thing is, SUM wants there to be more of the Top National Team stars in Nashville at The coaching staff considers that integrating a central for this match does not affect the decisions they must make to cut 3 players from the Tokyo list. – Villarreal Villalbazo (@ OmarVV9) June 29, 2021

Héctor Moreno’s call for this meeting would be because SUM asked Tri to bring more elements of the first team, since, initially, this pair of friendlies were planned for the Senior National Team, but it was decided to “pass” one to the U-23 in preparation for the Olympic Games.

“The issue is that SUM wants there to be more stars from the Senior National Team in Nashville in Mexico vs. Panama. The coaching staff considers that integrating a central for this match does not affect the decisions they must make to cut 3 players from the Tokyo list.

