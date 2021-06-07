Mexican National Team: Héctor Moreno shows his face after losing to the United States

The The Mexican Futbol selection was defeated in the final of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States, the eternal rival of Mexico in the Concacaf, causing a general ‘malaise’ in the Aztec fans and inside the tricolor dressing room, as the captain of the team let him see , Hector Moreno.

The youth squad of the Pumas of the UNAM He accepted that a defeat will always be painful, although he recalled that the “most important Concacaf tournament” is about to be played, reducing the relevance of the League of Nations.

“Whenever we lose a match it is hard, we reach the Final but we were not able to win the championship. To think now that we have an important tournament, the most important Concacaf in three weeks,” he commented in an interview with TUDN, referring to the Gold Cup. .

The former Espanyol de Barcelona player did not want to enter into controversy over the arbitration of the Panamanian John Pittí, who scored a dubious penalty with which the United States decreed 3-2 in overtime, highlighting that the Mexican National Team has to continue working to grow soccer.

“It is the Classic in the area, it is played with a lot of passion, it is difficult for the referee to make decisions in a short time, unfortunately it did not happen, we have to keep working,” he said.

To sentence, Moreno assured that the team should not doubt the work they are doing in Gerardo Martino’s process, pointing out that in this game, Mexico was the one who dominated most of the game, although he accepted that there are many details to improve.

“The whole team, there were things to improve, you don’t have to change that, it’s easier when you win to keep working, I hope the team doesn’t have doubts, most of the game the team dominated,” he concluded.

