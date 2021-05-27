Mexican National Team: Héctor Moreno reveals his feelings for the loss of Raúl Jiménez del Tri

Forward Raúl Jiménez has become the maximum novelty by not appearing on the list of summoned in the Mexican National Team, to play the ‘Final Four’ in the Concacaf Nations League in June.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, defender Héctor Moreno confessed his feelings for the absence of the attacker from Wolverhampton ahead of the first tournament in the summer at El Tri.

“First of all, to wish him to recover in the best way. A player like Raúl Jiménez, especially at the time he was, contributes a lot. When you are on the court and you have a player like him, it is life insurance “, he expressed.

Regarding its possible incorporation to the list for the gold Cup or Olympic Games, the defender of the Al-Gharafa He affirmed that he still has the unknown which tournament he will participate in with the national team.

“It is still a mystery to know who will go to the Olympic Selection, I will prepare myself and whatever the technicians decide to abide by and respect. Either tournaments will be important and good for the Mexican National Team,” he declared.

