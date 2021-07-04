Mexican National Team: Héctor Herrera surrenders to Rogelio Funes Mori after his debut with El Tri

The captain of the Mexican National Team, Hector Herrera (After the absence of Andrés Guardado), he spoke with Rogelio Funes Mori prior to his debut with El Tri against Nigeria, where he wished him luck, however, he assured that he does not need it, after scoring 121 goals with the Gang.

“He is not a rookie who has played few games, for something he is here, for something he was considered and he gained confidence. He has done it in a very good way. The truth is that he has adapted very well to the group and we received it from the best way. It is to contribute its grain of sand, “he mentioned in a talk with TUDN.

Also read: Yanet García raises the temperature with a photo in a lace bodysuit and translucent fabric

The Atlético de Madrid midfielder stood out with a double and was the main protagonist of the game against El Tri and the African Eagles.

Rogelio Funes Mori took 3 minutes and 33 seconds to score his FIRST GOAL with the Mexico National Team. The goal is in his blood. THE MELLICAN GOALER. pic.twitter.com/QkAxbaJM6f – DLPTLV (@dlptlv) July 4, 2021

HH sees the Mexican National Team well so he is confident that they will win the Gold Cup and qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 without problems.

“I think it was a perfect night, especially because of the good performance of the team, the dedication and the determination we had. In the end that is the most important thing. It was a good game to arrive as well prepared as possible ”, he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content