Mexican National Team: Guillermo Ochoa’s message to the fans after the victory against Panama

The Mexican National Team has returned to the path of triumph by winning 3-0 against the Panama National Team, in the first match of preparation for the Gold Cup 2021 and the Tokyo Olympics.

After the final whistle of the game, the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He addressed the fans who were present in the stands of the Nissan Stadium with an emotional message after avoiding making the forbidden cry during the match.

“On behalf of my colleagues and the SNM, we thank you for the behavior you had today in the stadium. Thank you for not shouting,” he said.

“On behalf of my teammates and SNM, we thank you for your behavior in the stadium today. Thank you for not shouting.” @ Yosoy8a at the end of the game in Nashville. # MEXTOUR | # FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/BysAoZSrnD – National Team (@miseleccionmx) July 1, 2021

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team will have one last preparation match prior to the start of its participation in the 2021 Gold Cup, facing the Nigeria national team this Saturday, July 3.

We got the win over in Nashville! The final score is presented by @adidasMX: #MEXTOUR | # FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/QLStOYRGCv – National Team (@miseleccionmx) July 1, 2021

