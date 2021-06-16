Mexican National Team: Guillermo Ochoa says he is very excited about playing in the Tokyo Olympics

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of America club of the MX League, acknowledged that he is very excited about being able to play the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the Mexican Under-23 Team of Jaime Lozano.

I have already had to be in the Olympic Games without having played, and that makes me more excited now, being able to participate, play and win a medal “, were the words of Guillermo Ochoa.

The Mexican goalkeeper spoke to the media on Tuesday, where he recalled his first participation in the Olympic games but where he had no opportunity to see action.

Guillermo Ochoa made it clear that he is very excited to be taken into account with Jaime Lozano’s team, in search of being able to play and win the gold medal in an Olympic tournament.

