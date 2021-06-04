Mexican national team: Guillermo Ochoa launches message after eliminating Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team suffered too much to win their pass to the Concacaf Nations League Final Four Grand Final by defeating in penalty shoot-out the Selection of Costa Rica with the goalkeeper Club America, Guillermo Ochoa, being the hero of the match, covering the fifth and last shot of the Central American team.

Ochoa dressed as a hero after an insipid 0-0 in regular time, as well as a couple of missed shots by each team in the penalty shoot-out, increasing the tension of the last collectors of each selective.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal gives the ‘Yes’ to Santiago Solari to be reinforcement of the Eagles

At the end of the match, Ochoa highlighted the complexity represented by the Tico team in the Semifinal match, considering that the ideal would have been to achieve the pass in regulation time, but ensuring that sometimes you have to suffer in this way to win.

“Costa Rica is never a simple rival, they played a good game, they always close the spaces well for us, they have players with a lot of capacity and at this point in the tournament with everything from Covid, without preseason with very difficult tournaments, physical condition is key and I think today is a closed game over there, the first half we had our chances and if we had scored one it would have been different, but sometimes in football you have to suffer to win ”, commented Paco Memo.

The Mexican goalkeeper recognized the difficulty that it always represents to face Costa Rica, a rival that tends to complicate the Mexican National Team, showing his happiness for being decisive in the penalty shootout, helping the team to go to the final of this tournament.

“We have never expected less from Costa Rica, honestly. He is always a rival in the area that complicates things for us and today it was noticed, again they take us to a penalty shoot-out and I am happy to have saved that penalty to help the team, “he said.

Mexico will face the United States next Sunday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. at Sports Authority Field, in Denver, Colorado.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content