Mexican National Team: Guillermo Ochoa joins Hirving Lozano’s campaign against the forbidden cry

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of America club on the MX League and the Mexican National Team, joined Hirving Lozano’s campaign in search of eradicating the forbidden cry, which has caused so many problems with the FIFA.

Also read: Liga MX: Atlas excites his fans with Andrés Guardado as reinforcement

It is inviting people to reflect, to think about this. The simplest thing is to stop doing it. You have to shout MEXICO! We are good at creativity, ”was Guillermo Ochoa’s message.

The Mexican goalkeeper spoke in an interview this Monday for W-Deportes, where he invited people to reflect and avoid launching this controversial cry that has hurt the national team in recent months, in search of no more punishments from FIFA.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Guillermo Ochoa joined the campaign started by Hirving Lozano with Loret de Mola, seeking to change the cry for an Ehhhhh MEXICO! in support of El Tri, in addition to preventing many children who attend with their family from joining in this discriminatory cry.





Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content