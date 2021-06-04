Mexican National Team: Guillermo Ochoa goes for the historical record of Jorge Campos and Oswaldo Sánchez

The archer of the Eagles of America, Guillermo Ochoa he tied two historical goalkeepers of the Mexican National Team; Jorge Campos Y Oswaldo Sanchez, with 38 games without conceding a goal.

The goalkeeper managed to keep the game against Costa Rica at zero, which brings him closer to keeping the solo record, since he is the only one of the three archers who remains active.

Despite tying the mark, Oswaldo achieved it in 98 games, of which in 90 he played complete games, that is, he achieved 28 games before Jorge Campos, who achieved it as a result of 126 games, 109 complete.

Meanwhile, Memo Ochoa took 13 more games after winning in 111 games, of which in 104 he played them in full.

Ochoa, 35, assures that age does not limit his dream of being the starting goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which means his third World Cup as a starter, but fifth to attend the World Cup.

EIGHT MATCHES WITHOUT GOAL

2007 (2): Brazil, Chile

2009 (7): Costa Rica, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, United States, Costa Rica, Honduras

2010 (3): Angola, Chile, Colombia

2011 (3): New Zealand, El Salvador, Chile

2013 (1): United States

2014 (4): Cameroon, Brazil, Chile, Honduras

2015 (4): Honduras, Cuba, Guatemala, Costa Rica

2016 (3): Paraguay, Jamaica, Panama

2017 (3): Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama

2018 (2): Scotland, Germany

2019 (4): Cuba, Haiti, United States, Panama

2020 (1): Japan

2021 (1): Costa Rica

