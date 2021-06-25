Mexican National Team: Guillermo Franco defends Rogelio Funes Mori from his detractors

Former striker of Rayados from Monterrey, Guillermo Franco asked that the call for Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team, pointing out that there is a scandal where it should not be.

The Argentine-born and naturalized Mexican, invited everyone to open their minds and get used to seeing players who have the necessary love for the country to represent El Tri, for which he supported El Mellizo.

“One respects the opinions of the people, but the great teams have naturalized players, in other countries there is not as much scandal as it is generated here, but it is also part of this and I will not be the one who is going to change it, although it would be It is good that the mentality of saying is that someone comes to take away someone’s place can be opened a little bit. Whenever one arrives to add, they should be welcome, “he said.

Franco visited the Club León facilities where he was invited by strategist Ariel Holan, where he expressed his desire that Rogelio do “very well” as a tricolor and hopes “that he will be the scorer” that Gerardo Martino needs.

“For something they have called him and that he enjoys, nothing more, and the rest he is going to have to live, he is going to experience on his own account everything that represents in this country, the fact that someone naturalizes and they call him to the selection ”.

Guille pointed out that he is finishing his courses as technical director and approached Holand to continue his training process.

