Mexican National Team: Guarded, Álvarez and Lainez join the rest of the group

This Saturday, the Mexican team He will begin his tour of the United States, when he measures his counterpart from Iceland. This will be the only friendly match they will have prior to the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, where they will face Costa Rica.

Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado, who got their pass to the Europa League at the weekend, have already reported with the rest of the group. Other players who made up were Edson Álvarez, Héctor Moreno and Erick Gutiérrez.

According to the reporter from TUDN, Ana Caty Hernández, this afternoon they will be traveling to Dallas. Both Héctor Herrera and ‘Tecatito’ Corona are expected to arrive directly in Texas to begin their preparation for Saturday.

The Mexican National Team will arrive today in Dallas, they are already integrated: Edson, Guardado, Lainez, Moreno and Guti. Herrera and Tecatito will be integrated directly in Texas. The MLS players and the three from Cruz Azul will be missing. – Ana Caty Hernández (@AnaCatyHdz) May 24, 2021

For their part, the players who play in the MLS, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro will arrive in the next few days, while the players who play the final of the Liga MX will be integrated until next week.