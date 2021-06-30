Mexican National Team: Goodbye Gold Cup? Gerardo Martino spoke about Alan Pulido’s injury

After he suffered a severe injury to his right foot during the duel between the Sporting Kansas City Y Los Angeles FC, on the MLS, Alan Pulido’s participation in the Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team began to be questioned.

However, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, coach of the Tri, commented at a press conference that the injury he suffered “Puligol”Is not so serious that it prevents you from being 100% in the gold Cup at the end of July.

Also read: Mexican National Team is not obliged to win gold in the Olympics, assured “Tata” Martino

“As far as I know we have to give the list tomorrow, which is something that we will reveal very soon. In Pulido’s case there is no possibility that he is not in the competition due to the type of injury he has “

“If no more problems arise, Pulido is a player who will be fit for the competition”

Alan Pulido suffered a major cut in the instep area, for which he had to receive several stitches after the match against LAFC.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: