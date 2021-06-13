Mexican National Team: Gerardo Velázquez de León describes the tour of El Tri in the United States as terrible

Sports journalist Gerardo Velázquez de León of the newspaper El Universal, described as terrible the tour of the Mexican Selection of Gerardo Martino prior to gold Cup, where no triumph was achieved in the 90 minutes.

A terrible tour! The Mexican National Team did not beat any rival of @Concacaf !. Tie with Costa Rica, Lost with the United States. Tie with Honduras “, was the message of Gerardo Velázquez de León.

The controversial collaborator of TV Azteca and TVC Deportes launched his message on social networks, where he attacked El Tri by not winning any of his 3 matches against Concacaf rivals in the last 2 weeks.

Gerardo Velázquez de León described this as terrible since the rivals are the same in his area, where he came out as the favorite to take the Nations League title that he ended up losing to the United States.

