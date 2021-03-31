Mexican National Team: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino praises the level of Diego Lainez and Efraín Álvarez

The victory of the Mexican National Team against Costa Rica left some good sensations in the Tata Martino coaching staff, who highlighted the work done by some players, especially by the young men who changed the face of the game.

Diego Lainez and Efraín Álvarez, who entered the second half, changed the rhythm of the game and this was recognized by the coach himself.

“Diego Lainez has done well despite having played 15 minutes. We found him with him and Efraín Álvarez on the field, it is something positive.” Said the Argentine coach.

Mexico achieved the victory in the last minutes with a goal from Hirving Lozano, who played as a center forward in the absence of a ‘9’ in the tricolor, as Alan Pulido and Henry Martín could not play.