Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino’s pre-list is filtered for the 2021 Gold Cup

Still waiting for an official statement from the Mexican National Team itself, this Tuesday a list of players who would be in the pre-list that will be delivered has been unofficially leaked. Gerardo Martino to the organization of the Gold Cup 2021, same from which the final call for 23 footballers who will play the tournament.

Mexico debuts on July 10 against a rival to be defined in the tournament of the CONCACAF, so it is a few hours away from meeting the requirement of delivering a pre-list to the competition organization, which has a limit of up to 60 players.

Although he can call 60 players to this preliminary list, according to journalist David Medrano Félix, Martino would only have chosen 42 players, highlighting the names of Fernando Navarro, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Rogelio Funes Mori, recently naturalized Mexican.

The most notable absences are those of Uriel Antuna, Johan Vásquez and Sebastián Córdova, who will be with the Olympic Selection in Tokyo 2021.

GOALKEEPERS:

Ochoa Talavera Cota H. González J. Orozco

DEFENSES

Luis Rodríguez J. Sánchez F. Navarro C. Salcedo C. Montes N. Araujo H. Moreno J. Vazquez Angulo Gallardo G. Arteaga K. Álvarez Guzmán.

MEDIA

Herrera Cervantes Jonathan Beltrán Guardado Gutiérrez Romo Orbelín Álvarez Córdova J. Angulo

FRONT

Crown Antuna Pizarro Henry Martín Pulido J Hernández Funes Mori JJ Macías Alvarado Lozano Vega Lainez

