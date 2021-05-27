Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino’s El Tri remains out of the FIFA Top 10

The Mexican Selection of Gerardo “Tata” Martino remains outside the Top 10 of the FIFA Ranking, which was published by the International Federation of Football Association.

Looking ahead to a few months in which the activity of national teams will increase with the games of the Gold Cup, Copa América and Eurocopa, the Ranking of the FIFA maintains, as in its previous publication, Belgium at the head.

France, the world champion and Brazil complete the podium of the best teams in the world; while England and Portugal are in fourth and fifth position respectively.

Spain, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay and Denmark complete the Top 10 and are above Mexico, located in position 11 and which surpasses teams such as Germany and Croatia.

The second best Concacaf team in this Ranking is the United States, which is in position 20; while Jamaica completes the podium in the Concacaf area at step 45.

