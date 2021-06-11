Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino would complicate Diego Lainez’s presence in Tokyo

Undoubtedly, Diego lainez he was the best player in the Mexican team in this first stage of the tour of the United States, surprising Martino, who had not considered him for the League of Nations.

Lainez is one of the players who gives the age to play the Olympic tournament next July; However, despite having permission from Real Betis, according to ‘Toque Filtrado’, Martino gives ‘long’ to Lush to see if he can keep it for the Gold Cup.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Gianluca Lapadula, how much the reinforcement sought by the University is worth

Of course, this would complicate the plans that Jaime Lozano already had, who has the Club América youth squad. Faced with a possible participation in the tournament in the area, his participation in Tokyo looks almost impossible.

“Given this situation, Martino has put certain obstacles to Jaime Lozano, such as lengths to define the team, to see if he can keep it for the Gold Cup, despite the fact that the footballer already has permission from his club to be in Tokyo 2020 “.

Also read: Liga MX and MLS All-Star Game; Date and details of the match

The Spanish team would only lend it for a tournament, even, it is something that would suit them, since, the Mexican attacker would have to report before and would do preseason with the Sevillian team.