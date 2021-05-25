Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino with problems against Iceland; MLS did not lend to players

This Saturday, the Mexican team returns to the activity to face Iceland, prior to the official meeting of the Concacaf Nations League before Costa Rica; however, Martino has trouble putting together his painting.

With the majority of players concentrated in Houston, the National strategist only has one forward, Henry Martín, since, according to the column of David medrano, MLS teams decided not to give up their players for this weekend.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

Given the refusal to call Javier Hernández, the absence of Raúl Jiménez and the absence of José Juan Macías, the alternatives that Martino will have for the Nations League will be the attacker of Club América and Alan Pulido.

Also read: Liga MX League: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

Both the Sporting Kansas City player, Jonathan Dos Santos and Rodolfo Pizarro reported until next Monday, the same situation as the players who will participate in the Mexican soccer final.