Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino will repeat sparring for the Gold Cup

For this Concacaf Nations League, Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican team, decided to bring a group of young players to train alongside the older players.

This idea would have pleased the Argentine strategist so much that, according to the column ‘Filtered Touch’, for the Gold Cup he will repeat the formula again and bring a few players to serve as ‘Sparrings’.

The source points out that the experienced technician will ask Norberto Scoponi to provide you with a detailed analysis of players who are standing out in both the U-17 and the U-18.

Gerardo Martino, as DT, in finals with national teams: Uruguay : 0-3 ❌

Chile : 0-0 (1-4) ❌

Chile : 0-0 (2-4) ❌

United States : 1-0 ✅

United States : 2-3 ❌ He lost 4 of the 5 he played. pic.twitter.com/TsHtEc54Xr – DataRef (@DataRef_) June 7, 2021

For this process, Martino summoned 13 players from the U-18, in which the presence of Diego Abreu, Sebastián’s son, stands out, who is standing out in the lower categories of Defensor Sporting.