Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino surrenders to the great game of Luis Romo vs Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team achieved a long-suffering triumph in the final minutes of the match against their similar Costa Rica, in the second and last commitment of preparation in the European tour on this date FIFA.

In an interview in the mixed zone after the conclusion of the match, coach Gerardo Martino highlighted the great performance of the soccer player from the Cruz Azul Machine, Luis Romo, during the duel against the Ticos.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Fans surrender to “Chucky” Lozano for his great game against Costa Rica

“It is always an incentive to have young people who join. Luis Romo I think he was the best player on the field,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist said that he is happy with the performance they showed on the pitch, after the painful defeat they suffered against the Wales national team in Cardiff.

“I liked the team … I think we deserved to win,” he declared.

Read also: Club Toluca: Miguel Barbieri asks the fans for patience due to poor results

Defender Luis Romo became the figure of the match against the Costa Rica National Team by being the third in successful passes, the leader in recovered balls, rejections and defensive hand-to-hand duels, in addition to an assist and a 92% effectiveness in their passes with the Mexican National Team.