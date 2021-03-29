Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino spoke about a future call for Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela

The defeat of the Mexican National Team against Wales last Saturday, caused several analysis tables to question the decision not to bring another striker knowing that Polished and Martín were not in their best shape.

Given the lack of a goal from the Mexican team, many wondered why he did not enter Javier Hernandez in the call, since it is a case similar to that of Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro, who have been without activity for months. Contrary to what many say, Gerardo Martino said at a press conference that the LA Galaxy attacker is still eligible.

“Both he and the rest of the footballers are all eligible. Then there will be a reading about their performance and from there our call will come.”

“Regarding a possible call for Carlos candle In the future or to be considered to go to Tokyo 2020, the Argentine strategist mentioned that it is not in his plans to summon someone who is not in a position to wear the National Team shirt.

“It would seem illogical to me to resort to a footballer who is unwilling to wear the National Team shirt. When one is available to national teams, it is available to all, it is not possible to be available to one and the other not ”.