Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino sees Iceland as a good synodal for El Tri

Football

Coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino of the Mexican National Team, assured that he sees the Selectivo de Iceland as a great synodal, for their friendly duel prior to the start of the Final Four of the Conmebol League of Nations.

Also read: Santos vs Cruz Azul: Gignac minimizes the final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX

(Iceland) European rival that opens up the spectrum of characteristics to know the type of rivals ”, were the words of Gerardo Martino.

The South American coach spoke prior to the meeting of the Mexican team this Saturday, where he stressed that this rival is very useful for them to know the style and characteristics of these Nordic teams for a possible crossing in the future.

Gerardo Martino also stressed that all the players currently in the concentration are eligible for the duel against Iceland, except for midfielder Erick Gutiérrez who suffered an ankle discomfort so he will have rest.

In the case of the attack of the Mexican team, where they had problems in the last tour of Europe, he assured that Henry Martín is ready to take action, while Alan Pulido is very close so they will have his services later.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content