Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino seeks victory record against Wales

The Mexican team began its activity in 2021, when it faces a block Welsh that he will play with an alternate team due to the UEFA qualifiers, a situation that did not go down very well in the Mexican press

In case of winning, Gerardo Martino It would enter the history of Tri ‘, since it would be reaching 20 victories in 22 games played, having an effectiveness of more than 80 percent since its arrival in 2019.

The technicians who have achieved this figure is Juan Carlos Osorio, Miguel Herrera and José Manuel de la Torre; However, they both achieved it in 27 games between friendlies, gold cup and knockout.

Martino has a wide margin even to impose one of the best marks on the bench of the Mexican National Team, losing only one game and drawing two in 22 games played.