Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino seeks to emulate Paraguay of 2010

The strategist of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, considers that it has a staff to make history in the Qatar World Cup 2022, just as it did more than a decade ago with Paraguay in South Africa 2010, where he achieved the unthinkable even with the absence of Salvador Cabañas.

“Yes, I am convinced that it is (there are talented Mexicans). When there is a youth who has been leading the change, who gives support to the great and the experienced continue to perform, the hopes are there. The secret of that Paraguay was how the footballers, and the success of Cabañas, was decisive, “he told Fox Sports.

He was even questioned as to whether it is that with Mexico I could reach the fifth game of the next world.

“The truth is that it is not something that I was unaware of at the time I signed a contract with the Mexican National Team, it is an illusion to reach that goal.

“We have to give sustenance to objectives and illusions and we give it to them from work, and for two and a half years we are profiling ourselves well, with a lot to grow. What I can say is that the illusion of all of Mexico is something that is not I don’t know why I had to live it with Paraguay, and now we are working to make it a reality, “he said.

