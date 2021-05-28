Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino reveals the reason for Raúl Jiménez’s absence from El Tri

The Mexican National Team is in the final part of its training sessions, to face the preparation match against Iceland selection prior to their participation in the ‘Final four‘in the Concacaf League of Nations.

In a press video conference at the Tri camp in Dallas, Texas, coach Gerardo Martino revealed that the decision not to include forward Raúl Jiménez to participate in the tournament was due to a technical decision and to improve his return to high performance work. with your club.

“We have seen Raúl Jiménez well since March and he has been evolving, he is very motivated. We understood that the best thing was for him to do preseason with his club to seek to have him in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar,” he said.

Regarding the return of the fans to a match of the national team, the Argentine strategist confessed to being happy and content to be able to feel the support of each of the fans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a great satisfaction that people return. It is important for us to be able to meet again with our fans, it commits us to win the match and have a good production so that they leave satisfied,” he said.

