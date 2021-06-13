Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino reveals his great concern prior to the 2021 Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team drew goalless against the Honduras national team in a preparation duel for the Gold Cup, thus adding three games without being able to win against Concacaf rivals, adding the semifinals and the final of the Nations league; so the lack of a forward is becoming more and more evident.

After the draw against the Catrachos, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, Tri’s coach, acknowledged that they have lacked certainty in front of the frame in recent matches, which is why the absence of Raúl Jiménez, who continues to recover from his injury, is even more noticeable.

“Today we had goal situations with players in different positions, not exactly forwards. Soccer is a collective game and the team must solve, not just one player “

“It is true that the period of less force has coincided with the loss of Raúl, we need the goals he caused”

The “Tata” Martino commented that this is one of the details where work is most needed for the Gold Cup, but assured that he is on the right track in search of making the team work at the front.

“There are things to improve and we will keep trying, but we are on the right track. The results will surely also improve. It is clear that this has not been the best time “

