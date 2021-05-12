Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino reveals details about the return of Raúl Jiménez al Tri

Coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino of the Mexican National Team, released the details that separate the soccer player Raul Jimenez for his return to El Tri, after the severe injury he suffered playing for the Wolverhampton on the Premier League.

He is making a very good recovery; we are looking forward to having conversations with the club. What remains is a medical board that can discharge him “, were the words of Gerardo Martino.

The Mexico coach spoke in an interview for the TUDN program ‘Line of Four’, where he assured that the recovery of the forward Azteca has been very good, so there is only one medical meeting left for him to be discharged and he can return to the courts.

Gerardo Martino also made it clear that they are expecting to have a talk with the English club, to see the issue of Raúl Jiménez and be able to reach an agreement to have his presence in the Nations League.

