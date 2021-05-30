Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino reproves the attitude of the fans against Iceland

The fans of the Mexican National Team forgot the rules and let out the forbidden cry during the duel against Iceland, a situation that worried Gerardo Tata Martino, who asked the fans to become aware of this situation

“If so many times they tell us that please do not reproduce the cry and that can conspire against the National Team, I think that is enough for the fans to become aware, sometimes in those circumstances you cannot be in people’s heads “commented Martino.

The national strategist was questioned by the scoring absence of Henry Martín, who answered about the great virtues of the striker of the Eagles of America.

“Henry is the nine that we want to have, he gives us everything we want from a center forward that is not all goals, that they have the ability to score and that they can generate, as happens with Pulido, as well as Raúl Jiménez, Henry’s work It left me extremely satisfied, “he said.

