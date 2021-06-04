Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino recognizes flaws in the game vs Costa Rica

The Mexican Soccer Team took their tie to the limit in Semifinals against Costa Rica in a suffered penalty shootout where Francisco Guillermo Ochoa He emerged as the hero of the night by stopping the fifth shot by the Central American team and giving the Azteca team a pass to the Grand Final of the Final Four against the United States.

At the end of the game, the technical director of Mexico, Gerardo Martino, acknowledged that his team suffered more than necessary by not having the ability to generate goal plays against the goal of the Central Americans.

“The analysis of this game is different if we had made eight situations and we failed them, I would worry but today the debt is with the game and not with the completion, we had two clear in the first and in the second only one and our problem was the elaboration of game ”, commented the Tata.

However, Martino applauded the great game of his players, recognizing that Costa Rica is always a difficult rival for the Aztec team.

“They played a great game, they had a plan and they carried it out very well with a lot of dedication and I can’t imagine different games against them and it doesn’t occur to me that it will be different if we meet each other again,” concluded Martino.

Mexico will play against the United States next Sunday, June 6 in Denver, Colorado, in the Final of the Concacaf League of Nations.

