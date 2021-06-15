Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino recognizes a downturn in El Tri

The Mexican National Team prepares for the start of the 2021 Gold Cup, in one of the most complicated moments of the administration of Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, where the results have not accompanied the Argentine strategist.

At a press conference, the “Tata” Martino stated that he is not worried about the results in the last friendly duels and in the Concacaf League of Nations, although he acknowledges that they have a lot of work to do.

“What I think is that in a 4-year process there are obviously better moments and others not so much. I repeat again, I’m not worried, I know there are things to improve, but I’m not worried about performance “

"I think that in a 4-year process there are obviously better moments and others not so much. I'm not worried, I know there are things to improve and obviously it is the worst moment in terms of results"

Martino also pointed out that this is the worst football moment that has been experienced in his administration, but he is calm that it has arrived at this moment and not in the important phase, which are the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Obviously it is the worst moment in terms of results, taking into account that we have been here for two and a half years, and that perhaps this is not the most important moment of those four years; We clearly have it as of September. I think we are in time to get out of this decay “

