Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino questions the participation of ‘Tecatito’ Corona vs Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team will seek to advance to the final of the Concacaf Nations League in its first edition by facing this Thursday, June 3, the Costa Rica selection in the city of Denver, Colorado.

In a press videoconference at the Tri camp, coach Gerardo Martino has revealed that winger Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona remains in doubt to be taken into account for the game against the Ticos.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Jonathan Dos Santos and Erick Gutiérrez are low for the League of Nations

“Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona started training this week, we will still evaluate if he can play tomorrow or the weekend game,” he said.

Regarding the ‘Final Four’ in the Concacaf League of Nations, the Argentine strategist affirmed the demand to win the tournament title and to show the best image in the face of the gold Cup that is on the doorstep.

“Mexico as a Concacaf great has certain obligations regardless of the players who participate. We have to reach the last stage of each tournament. I aspire for Mexico to have the leading role in the game and for us to have efficiency in the circulation of the ball. Sufficient motivation for the players it must be to put on the Mexico shirt, “he explained.

Read also: Liga MX: Miguel Layún will return to Club América as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021