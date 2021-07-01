Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino minimizes the absence of Andrés Guarded for the Gold Cup

The Real Betis Balompié footballer, Andrés Guardado will not be in the Gold Cup due to injury, however, for Gerardo “Tata” Martino it does not represent a pretext for Tri to feel less capable of winning the Concacaf tournament.

“These are situations that usually occur, we have also competed in the previous Gold Cup with significant casualties and that does not change the situation with which Mexico arrives, the responsibility and the way in which it has to compete and try to win,” said Martino.

Along the same lines, Martino spoke of the Tri’s next engagement, where the National Team will face Nigeria.

“Regardless of the rival, the important thing is to have an official competition to enter the tournament. After preparing for the first match. The Gold Cup is the prelude to the qualifying rounds and many of the rivals that we will have there can be found in the Gold Cup, like this which is very important.

“It is good that the demand is there. The only time where this demand is not in this way is in the World Cup, the rest of what Mexico plays has to win. As coaches you have to do an analysis to see how the team played team, progress or not, don’t just go after a result. “

