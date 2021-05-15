Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino justifies the non-election of Santiago Ormeño

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, justified the non-election of Santiago Ormeño, Puebla striker for the ‘Tricolor’ team, noting that he considers that he has better options for strikers.

In an interview for ESPN, the ‘Tata’ Martino affirmed that in the analysis he did with his coaching staff, he concluded that there were forwards who better adapt to what he intended, putting the example of Henry Martín and Alan Pulido.

“Because in this that we have analyzed of the footballers that at this moment we think at this moment we come to need, because they are above Ormeño like Henry and Alan.”, He declared.

Santiago Ormeño in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Puebla played 16 games, where he has scored a total of 9 goals and has given an assist, numbers that have several Liga MX teams such as Cruz Azul, following him very closely and with real interest in signing him.

For now, Ormeño is thinking about the second leg of the League against Atlas, after losing the first leg 1-0 on the Jalisco Stadium field in the quarterfinal phase.

