Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino justified the call of Funes Mori to the Gold Cup

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, explained the reasons why Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados de Monterrey striker in Liga MX, was called up to the Gold Cup.

At a press conference, ‘Tata’ Martino pointed out that Funes Mori is a footballer who increases internal competition in the group, and that for Mexico will be favorable for the Gold Cup.

“@ rogelio7funes raises internal competition, always seeks to summon footballers who help improve the rest, increase competitiveness and perform according to a selected footballer and he complies with that.”, he explained.

“The group has received @ rogelio7funes well and he has trained well. In tomorrow’s game you will be able to see what he can do on the field and what he can offer the National Team.”, He added about the impact of Funes Mori on Template.

In addition, ‘Tata’ Martino indicated that the Mexican National Team always has an obligation to win the Gold Cup and they will play the tournament thinking about that need to win the Concacaf championship.

“The obligation to win the Gold has always been on one’s back.”

